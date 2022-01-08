Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at UBS Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.21.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

NYSE:MS opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a market capitalization of $186.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.