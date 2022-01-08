Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total value of $959,112.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $1,242,103.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,374 shares of company stock worth $60,808,040 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MORN stock opened at $309.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.10 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $213.55 and a 12-month high of $350.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

