MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 81,254 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 39,651 shares.The stock last traded at $9.81 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,625,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,620,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,355,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

