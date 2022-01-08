Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,200 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 519,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 275,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In related news, Director Gary S. Gladstein purchased 11,399 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, for a total transaction of $543,846.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLI stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.38. 352,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,148. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $34.06 and a one year high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $982.25 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 10.87%. On average, analysts expect that Mueller Industries will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

