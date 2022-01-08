Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $303.43

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.43 ($4.09) and traded as high as GBX 308.90 ($4.16). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 308.90 ($4.16), with a volume of 1,920 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mulberry Group from GBX 275 ($3.71) to GBX 315 ($4.24) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 314.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 303.43. The company has a market cap of £185.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

