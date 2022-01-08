My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) versus BOX (NYSE:BOX) Critical Contrast

BOX (NYSE:BOX) and My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares BOX and My Size’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOX -5.01% -48.70% -1.88% My Size -10,467.03% -235.16% -170.57%

This is a summary of recent ratings for BOX and My Size, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOX 0 3 7 0 2.70 My Size 0 0 1 0 3.00

BOX presently has a consensus price target of $29.44, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. My Size has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 317.97%. Given My Size’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe My Size is more favorable than BOX.

Volatility and Risk

BOX has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, My Size has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BOX and My Size’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOX $770.77 million 4.94 -$43.43 million ($0.32) -80.19 My Size $140,000.00 81.97 -$6.16 million ($0.84) -0.57

My Size has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BOX. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than My Size, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.9% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of My Size shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of BOX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of My Size shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BOX beats My Size on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations. The company was founded by Aaron Levie, Dylan Smith, Jeff Queisser and Sam Ghods in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc. offers mobile device measurement solutions. The firm provides these solutions to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping /parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. The company focuses on the e-commerce and fashion/apparel industry. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

