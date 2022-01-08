MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) PT Lowered to $34.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MYTE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

MYTE stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -27.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average of $27.53. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $18.27 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. On average, research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

