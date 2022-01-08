Namecoin (NMC) Achieves Market Cap of $18.90 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00003065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $18.90 million and $8,539.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,846.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $375.11 or 0.00896383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.69 or 0.00257333 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00023502 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000226 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

