Nanoco Group (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) Stock Price Up 172%

Shares of Nanoco Group plc (OTCMKTS:NNOCF) rose 172% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 3,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Nanoco Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NNOCF)

Nanoco Group Plc engages in the provision of research, development and manufacture of products and services. It offers CFQD quantum dots, HEATWAVE quantum dots, and VIVODOTS nanoparticles. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and United States of America.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.