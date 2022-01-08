National Bank Financial Raises Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target to C$7.75

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CDDRF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.45.

CDDRF opened at $4.43 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Headwater Exploration, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The firm has offices in Halifax and Calgary, and a field office in Penobsquis (near Sussex), New Brunswick where Corridor produces natural gas to Canadian and U.S. markets. Its portfolio includes McCully Field, Frederick Brook Shale, and New Brunswick The company was founded by Norman W.

