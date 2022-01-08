National Bank Financial Trims Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Target Price to C$6.75

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MMX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an outperformer rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

MMX stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $596.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.76.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 30.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,267,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,615,000 after purchasing an additional 754,763 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 70.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 425,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 175,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at $780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Maverix Metals during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

