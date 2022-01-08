National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bird Construction Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report issued on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$633.00 million.

BDT has been the subject of several other research reports. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.29.

TSE BDT opened at C$9.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.03 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$520.84 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.56.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

