National Bankshares Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$45.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.79.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$33.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.29. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.07 and a 12 month high of C$34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The firm has a market cap of C$48.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

