National Bankshares Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$45.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.79.
Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$33.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.29. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.07 and a 12 month high of C$34.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. The firm has a market cap of C$48.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
