National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a report released on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $227.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. National CineMedia has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 484,372 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,446,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 152,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.