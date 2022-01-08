National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the business services provider will earn ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.74). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 428.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. National CineMedia has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $227.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,665,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after purchasing an additional 484,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National CineMedia by 11,156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 273,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.09%.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

