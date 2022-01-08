Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) shot up 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.23. 9,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 18,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $82.58 million, a PE ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.49.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Natural Health Trends’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 571.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

