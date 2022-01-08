Nazzic S. Keene Sells 6,770 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SAIC stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

