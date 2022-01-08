Nazzic S. Keene Sells 6,770 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Stock

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
SAIC stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $77.65 and a 1-year high of $103.95.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,709 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $1,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair cut Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.
About Science Applications International
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
