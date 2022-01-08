NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.24 Billion

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $8.24 billion and approximately $682.98 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $13.60 or 0.00033270 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00196616 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.38 or 0.00450943 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00076376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00010745 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,403,763 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

