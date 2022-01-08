NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 9,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetEase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 64,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.71. 2,502,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.77. NetEase has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. NetEase’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.25%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

