Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Netflix were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $541.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $630.55 and a 200-day moving average of $590.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.66 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.42.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

