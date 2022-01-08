NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $24.82 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $211,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NetScout Systems by 610.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the third quarter valued at $62,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetScout Systems (NTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.