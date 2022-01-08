New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation. It seeks to invest in United States. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. “

Shares of NMFC opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 79.48% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $68.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

About New Mountain Finance

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

