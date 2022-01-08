New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.28 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,666 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $173,969,000 after acquiring an additional 95,537 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth $41,155,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $471,860,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $482.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $659.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.37. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $411.58 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.54.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total transaction of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

