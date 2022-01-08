New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.54 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,238 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,965,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,158,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,088 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in APi Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,043,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,995 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in APi Group in the 2nd quarter worth $16,778,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in APi Group by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,975,000 after acquiring an additional 706,440 shares during the period. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE:APG opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $22.49. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.99.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on APG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of APi Group in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.