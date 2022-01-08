New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,892 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $29,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $18,182,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $9,612,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,661,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 314.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,962,000 after buying an additional 96,716 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $66.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.12. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 136.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

