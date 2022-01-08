New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,549 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after buying an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,555,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,393,000 after buying an additional 339,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after buying an additional 669,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PagerDuty by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,456,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,029,000 after buying an additional 412,478 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PD stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $29.15 and a one year high of $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $2,690,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $49,372.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,625 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

