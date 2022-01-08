New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,891 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,891 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Maximus by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 378 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Maximus by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 833 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Maximus by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Maximus by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other news, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $504,507.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMS opened at $77.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.85. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

