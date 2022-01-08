New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,461 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Agree Realty by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

ADC stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

