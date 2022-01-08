NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) Trading Down 3.1%

NEXE Innovations Inc. (CVE:NEXE)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.62. 66,363 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 91,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 21.57 and a quick ratio of 19.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$61.91 million and a P/E ratio of -2.30.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile (CVE:NEXE)

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

