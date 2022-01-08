NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48. 169,946 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 231,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market cap of C$70.03 million and a PE ratio of -26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities; and mobile lens products.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.