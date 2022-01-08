NEXT.coin (NEXT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $77,002.00

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,812.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.05 or 0.00896909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.35 or 0.00258126 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016476 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000918 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00023464 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003292 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

