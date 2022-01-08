NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Coverage Initiated at R. F. Lafferty

Stock analysts at R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target suggests a potential upside of 83.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NN. B. Riley started coverage on NextNav in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on NextNav in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get NextNav alerts:

NN opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. NextNav has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.32.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextNav will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

NextNav Company Profile

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.