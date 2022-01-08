NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NGL opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $89,646.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $716,802.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,319,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 827,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,274,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 798,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 544,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 650,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 182,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.