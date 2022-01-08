NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Price Target Raised to $32.00

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Shares of NGM stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.79.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $591,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,500. 45.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

