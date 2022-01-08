Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,032 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.05% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 95,433.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Oliver Pierce Smith acquired 1,290 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, for a total transaction of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,965 shares of company stock valued at $363,345. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $74.97.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $49.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. Analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

