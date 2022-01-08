nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

LASR opened at $23.42 on Thursday. nLIGHT has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 2.32.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $72.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that nLIGHT will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,394. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LASR. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at $213,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

