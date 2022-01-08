Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Price Up 1%

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.55 and last traded at $12.54. Approximately 50,424 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 77,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nordea Bank Abp to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.93) to €11.20 ($12.73) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 36.84%.

About Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY)

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

