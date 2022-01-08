Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Receives $3.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 30,713.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 46,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,821,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 34,845 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,137 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 60,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 246,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 214,220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers stock remained flat at $$1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday. 1,003,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.40. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.36.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 207.71%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.00%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

