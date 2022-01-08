Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Up 26.1% in December

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the November 30th total of 4,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.33.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,950,604 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 128,646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,641,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after buying an additional 187,545 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 44.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,528 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 1,039,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 258.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,830,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 1,319,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAT remained flat at $$1.78 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 994,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.41. Nordic American Tankers has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 207.71% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.00%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.