Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ NTIC opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIC. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

