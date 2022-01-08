NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 176,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLOK stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $28.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

