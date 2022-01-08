NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the November 30th total of 9,770,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NOV traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,264,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,245. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.23. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that NOV will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,235 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NOV during the third quarter worth $79,050,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of NOV by 112.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,329 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 130.2% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth $33,165,785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.