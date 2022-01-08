Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP Sells $704,550.00 in Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NVAX opened at $126.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.59 and a 200 day moving average of $194.34. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.21) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Novavax by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,478,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,550,000 after purchasing an additional 860,867 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novavax by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,107,000 after purchasing an additional 74,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,873,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

