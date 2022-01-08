Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Trading Down 7.8%

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s stock price dropped 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.38 and last traded at $17.45. Approximately 1,451 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 70,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Nuvalent during the third quarter worth about $436,140,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $77,302,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $37,155,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $30,174,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at about $27,290,000. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

