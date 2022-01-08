Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 320,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:JCE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company had a trading volume of 51,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,168. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

