Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Short Interest Down 31.9% in December

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,035 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Narwhal Capital Management purchased a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 63.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JHAA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

