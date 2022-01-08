Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Up 32.5% in December

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NMCO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $17.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 252,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 23,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

