Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Up 32.5% in December

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 32.5% from the November 30th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:NMCO opened at $15.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $17.31.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
