nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 818,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NVT traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,550. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. Vertical Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $180,259.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,467 shares of company stock valued at $7,371,259 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 4.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.