NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 563,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 429,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 13.7% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $116,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,587,000. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after buying an additional 26,554 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.63.

NVDA opened at $278.77 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The company has a market capitalization of $696.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.94 and a 200-day moving average of $240.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,012 shares of company stock valued at $314,768,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

