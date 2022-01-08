O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a positive rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass stock opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.73.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OI. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.